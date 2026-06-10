EX-SATANIST, ERICA MUKISA KIMANI CLAIMS SOME MUSIC PRODUCERS USE RITUALS TO INFLUENCE SUCCESS.





By Michael Himusa Jnr



Former Ugandan socceror who met with Lucifer and worked with him for eighteen years Erica Mukisa Kimani has alleged that some music producers influence who succeeds in the music industry through rituals and occult practices.





Speaking on the Sunride Breakfast Show today, Mrs. Kimani claimed that individuals initiated into satanism undergo ceremonies at a secluded island at the White Nile where they are allegedly anointed to promote what she described as the “kingdom of darkness.”





She has further alleged that some producers pay DJs and television personalities to limit the exposure of certain artists while promoting those they consider part of their inner circle.



Mrs. Kimani states that music is used as a tool to influence people’s spiritual lives and advance a broader agenda.





She has also claimed that music can serve as a medium for transferring spirits between different realms.



Mrs. Kimani has recounted what she described as a personal experience in which she was allegedly taken to the island by a celebrity, a relative whom she identified as a renowned medical expert in Uganda, and an artist who had reportedly gone there to dedicate his debut album to Satan.





She has explained that during the ritual, a serpent appeared and moved across the water, leading a boat carrying participants to what she described as a portal into another world.





Mrs. Kimani says that upon arriving at the island, she saw demons with her physical eyes and that it was there that she allegedly encountered Satan for the first time.The claims made by Mrs. Kimani could not be independently verified.- Ptv2