HAABAZOKA EXPLAINS STRICT SECURITY PROTOCOLS SURROUNDING PRESIDENTIAL  CHAIR

HAABAZOKA EXPLAINS STRICT SECURITY PROTOCOLS SURROUNDING PRESIDENTIAL EVENTS



Associate Professor of Banking and Financial Economics and Director of the University of Zambia Graduate School of Business, Dr. Lubinda Haabazoka, has shed light on the extensive security arrangements that accompany the office of the President, emphasizing that many procedures often go unnoticed by the public.





Dr. Haabazoka said the President’s chair used at official functions is not sourced locally by event organizers but is provided through State House and coordinated by the Office of the President and the Department of State Functions at Cabinet Office.





Drawing from his experience working closely with presidential offices under different administrations, he explained that strict security protocols are followed whenever individuals are scheduled to meet the Head of State.





He revealed that visitors undergo thorough security screening before being allowed into holding rooms.



“I hope I won’t get into trouble for revealing certain things,” Dr. Haabazoka said, before explaining that after undergoing security checks, visitors are restricted in their movements.





He further disclosed that food and water consumed by the President at public events are carefully managed and separate from what is served to other attendees.



“The food and water that the Head of State consumes, even at public events, might look very similar to what everyone else is having, but trust me, it is different from what the rest of you are eating!” he said.





Dr. Haabazoka also noted that even ceremonial items such as red carpets are often transported from Lusaka for presidential functions.



Referring to international examples, he said extensive security measures are common practice around the world.





“When Trump travels, entire rooms are often modified to meet presidential security requirements,” he said.



He added that despite appearing approachable in public, presidents are surrounded by intense security arrangements.





“Presidents may appear simple and accessible when you see them in public, but behind the scenes, the security arrangements are intense,” he stated.



Dr. Haabazoka said such measures are necessary to ensure the safety and security of national leaders.

LUBINDA Haabazoka writes

About the President’s Chair



Having worked closely with these offices, I can confirm that the President’s chair, whether under RB, ECL, or probably even the current President, comes from State House. That function is handled by the Office of the President and the Department of State Functions at Cabinet Office.





I hope I won’t get into trouble for revealing certain things, but when you are about to meet the President in a holding room, you actually go through security screening to ensure the safety of the Head of State. After that screening, you can’t even go to the toilet . Guys these things are serious





The food and water that the Head of State consumes, even at public events, might look very similar to what everyone else is having, but trust me, it is different from what the rest of you are eating! 





Even the red carpet comes from Lusaka in most cases!



It is quite surprising to think that a Head of State should eat or sit just anyhow when even an ordinary person in a bar does not leave their beer unattended.





When Trump travels, entire rooms are often modified to meet presidential security requirements. The same applies to Putin and many other world leaders. It is called security.





Presidents may appear simple and accessible when you see them in public, but behind the scenes, the security arrangements are intense. For example, try walking behind the chair where the President is seated and see how quickly you will be stopped.





Ask journalists, and they will tell you stories about their encounters with presidential guards while trying to take photographs in crowded places.





In Russia for example, we take c0v!d and other medical tests before going into a room the President will be.