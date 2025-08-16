Those who spread false claims  that  “Why Me” is dead owe the public an apology- SP Official Simon  Mulenga Mwila

By Simon Mulenga Mwila

For preserving the life of WHY ME.. KWENYU ✅

Francis Kapwepwe, widely known as “Why Me”, appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court yesterday. He is facing three charges, including one count of hate speech.





The central truth we must hold onto is this: HE IS ALIVE. In recent months, a cloud of rumors and false reports suggested otherwise, stirring unnecessary fear and confusion. His appearance in court should bring relief, gratitude, and above all, a reminder of the value of truth in public discourse





I have often been critical of the UPND government, and I continue to have serious disagreements with its approach on many issues. Yet, integrity demands that I acknowledge what is right when it is done. By ensuring that Francis Kapwepwe’s life was preserved and that he has been brought before a competent court of law, the government has shown a measure of decency and respect for the rule of law. In this instance, it deserves commendation. 





I may not know the circumstances in which he was brought into Zambia from his hiding spot in Zimbabwe but we are grateful for his life.





Equally, those who spread false claims of his death owe the public an apology. To mislead citizens on a matter as sensitive as the life of a fellow human being is not only reckless but irresponsible as it breaches the trust and integrity our society depends upon. We must learn to handle such matters with sobriety, truth, and responsibility.





This moment is bigger than politics. It is about affirming the sanctity of life and the importance of due process. Whatever charges Francis Kapwepwe faces, justice must run its course in the courtroom not in the rumor mill. 