LUMEZI TOWN COUNCIL SUES 34 CDF LOAN DEFAULTERS OVER K1.4M ARREARS

LUMEZI, Saturday – The Lumezi Town Council has taken legal action against 34 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) loan defaulters, seeking to recover more than K1.4 million in arrears.

According to the Council, the beneficiaries, who accessed empowerment loans in 2022 and 2023, have defaulted on repayments amounting to K1,463,776.35. Some individuals reportedly owe as much as K90,000, with others having never made a single repayment since receiving the funds.

Council Assistant Public Relations Officer Irvin Muyumbwa confirmed that lawsuits have been filed before the Chipata Subordinate Court through the Local Authority’s Legal Services Unit.

The Council revealed that several efforts were made to engage the beneficiaries, including meetings and demand letters, but many still failed to respond.

Those sued have been given 15 days from the date of being served court summons to settle at least 75 percent of their arrears if they wish to avoid further court proceedings. Defaulters who fail to comply will face full trial.

The Council emphasized that the move serves as a warning to both current and future loan beneficiaries to honour their repayment obligations in order to sustain the government’s empowerment initiative under the CDF programme, which is designed to support SMEs with affordable credit.