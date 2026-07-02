AN OPEN LETTER DEMANDING THE SUSPENSION OF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CHURCH ELDER AND MASTER GUIDE FOR PUBLIC TWERKING CONDUCT- Given Mutinta

AN OPEN LETTER DEMANDING THE SUSPENSION OF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CHURCH ELDER AND MASTER GUIDE FOR PUBLIC TWERKING CONDUCT



Dear Seventh-Day Adventist Church: President of the Southern Africa-Indian Ocean Division





I am writing to express deep concern regarding the public behaviour of President Hakainde Hichilema, a known Seventh-Day Adventist Church Elder and Master Guide.





His participation in high-profile rallies, notably on June 28 and July 1, where he engaged in twerking—a dance regarded as provocative, immodest, and demonic—raises serious questions about his adherence to the moral and spiritual standards expected of someone in his esteemed church positions.



As a Church Elder and Master Guide, President Hichilema holds a significant leadership role, not only in spiritual guidance but also as a living example of Christian values.





The Seventh-Day Adventist Church emphasizes modesty, respect, and wholesome conduct, reinforced by biblical teachings that guide leaders to exemplify dignity and integrity at all times.



For example, the Bible in 1 Corinthians 6:19-20 says: “Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore, honour God with your bodies.”





Twerking, by contrast, is understood to be sexually suggestive and culturally inappropriate for an individual who represents the church’s commitment to holiness and decorum.



Engaging in such behaviour publicly undermines the moral authority of the church leadership and sets a confusing precedent for members who look up to President Hichilema.





It detracts from the respect and reverence due to the offices of Elder and Master Guide, as these roles demand exemplary conduct that fosters spiritual growth and unity within the church community.



Given the gravity of this misconduct, I urge the church administration to consider suspending President Hichilema from his current roles and placing him on probation.





Such measures would reinforce the church’s dedication to maintaining high moral standards and ensure that leaders remain accountable for their public actions.



This action would signal to all members the seriousness with which the church regards the responsibilities associated with spiritual leadership.





Besides, it would help him correct his behaviour guided by love, transparency, and a desire for genuine change rather than mere punishment.



Thank you for your attention to this matter and for upholding the values that make the Seventh-Day Adventist Church a beacon of faith and moral strength.





Sincerely,

Given Mutinta



CC: Southern Zambia Union Conference (SZUC)

CC: Northern Zambia Union Conference (NZUC)

CC: Southern Africa-Indian Ocean Division (SAIOD)

CC: Local Church (LC)

CC: Local Conference/Field (LC/F)

CC: Union Conference, and the General (UCG)