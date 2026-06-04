AN OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO MAKE A FAREWELL PLEA FOR RECONCILIATION- Given Mutinta

AN OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO MAKE A FAREWELL PLEA FOR RECONCILIATION



June 3, 2026



Dear President Hakainde Hichilema,



I hope this letter finds you well.



As the August 13 elections draw near, the electoral contest presents not only a challenge to your tenure but also a critical juncture for fostering reconciliation.





With projections showing a clear shift in power to Brian Mundubile our incoming president, this period offers you a final, vital opportunity to engage in a profound act of reconciliation, mending fences with those whose toes you have trod upon during your tenure.





A gracious exit, Mr President, characterized by humility and genuine apology, will not only facilitate a smoother transition but also ensure your legacy is remembered with respect, rather than resentment.





The path to such an exit lies in you Mr President reaching out and actively seeking to heal divisions at every societal level.



The most profound healing begins at the personal level, and you have the opportunity to express direct apologies to anyone who has felt wronged, whether intentionally or unintentionally.





This could involve reaching out to former political rivals, critical voices, or even ordinary citizens who experienced the sting of slights or injustices.



For instance, a former minister or citizen arrested or employee dismissed under contentious circumstances could receive a personal letter acknowledging the difficulties of the situation and expressing regret for any undue hardship caused.





On an interpersonal level, you can hold private conversations with community leaders or respected elders who have felt sidelined or unheard.



By actively listening to their grievances and offering sincere apologies, you can begin to dismantle the current high walls of resentment that have been erected.





This is not about admitting fault in every situation, but rather about acknowledging the pain and hurt that others have experienced as a result of your leadership style.



Beyond individual interactions, Mr President, you can address broader organizational and community rifts.





During your leadership, certain institutions or communities felt marginalized or unfairly treated.



For example, if a specific sector of non-governmental organisations, such as churches, believes they have been mistreated, a public acknowledgement of their problems and a genuine apology for unfair treatment could pave the way for a more positive parting.





Similarly, communities or regions that felt excluded from national development initiatives such as job creation and appointments or whose voices were not adequately represented could benefit from your sincere apology.





At the most expansive level, Mr President, you can initiate public gestures of reconciliation. This involves addressing the nation with a message of humility and a commitment to unity.



You can use this platform to apologize for any divisive rhetoric or actions that have exacerbated national polarization.





For instance, instead of engaging in continued political sparring, a public address could focus on shared national aspirations and express regret for moments where such unity was undermined.





This is not about dwelling on past mistakes but about demonstrating understanding that effective leadership sometimes requires admitting that, despite best intentions, missteps occur. It is about acknowledging that the country has faced divisions and express your regret for any part you played in exacerbating them, calling for a united future.



The arrogance of believing one’s actions were always flawless is a significant impediment to a dignified exit.





Acknowledging that hurt, intentional or not, has occurred is a sign of strength, not weakness.



Arrogance will not serve you well as the resolve of the electorate becomes increasingly clear that people want to be led by Brian Mundubile.





By taking proactive steps, you can ensure a dignified exit from power, allowing you to be remembered with some respect.



Mr President, may I end by saying that the impending election presents you with a unique chance to redefine your legacy.





By embracing reconciliation at every level—individual, interpersonal, organizational, community, and public—you will navigate this transition with grace and earn the respect of the nation.



This is not merely about political expediency; it is about demonstrating the character of a leader who, even in defeat, prioritizes unity and healing.





The people of Zambia, resolved a long time ago to vote you out, and they will undoubtedly remember a leader who, in his final days, chose humility and empathy over pride, securing a more dignified and respected departure from office.



Sincerely Yours

Given Mutinta