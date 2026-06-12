BREAKING: Anderson Cooper airs montage of Trump’s 39 broken Iran promises in devastating accountability segment



Anderson Cooper just did what too few in the media are willing to do. He sat down, did the work, and built an airtight case against a sitting president using nothing but the president’s own words.





Cooper aired a montage on CNN cataloguing every single time Donald Trump stood before a camera and promised a deal with Iran. The final count was 39 separate occasions. Thirty-nine times Trump told the American public that a breakthrough was coming. Thirty-nine times nothing followed.





The segment was methodical, patient, and absolutely punishing. Cooper let the clips run and let Trump bury himself. No spin required.





This is the kind of journalism that actually matters. Not hot takes or panel debates, but documented evidence assembled with care and presented to the public straight. Cooper tracked down every promise, put them in sequence, and forced viewers to reckon with the full weight of what has been said and never delivered.





In an era when accountability reporting has become rare, Cooper delivered exactly what the moment demands. A president who has made the same empty promise nearly 40 times deserves exactly this kind of scrutiny, and the American people deserve a journalist brave enough to provide it.