Andrew Ntewewe Calls For ACC And Ministry Of Finance Top Officials To Step Down To Pave Way For Investigations Into Alleged Missing K65 Million

CALL FOR ACC AND MINISTRY OF FINANCE TOP OFFICIALS TO STEP DOWN TO PAVE WAY FOR INVESTIGATIONS INTO ALLEGED MISSING K65 MILLION

By Michael Kaluba

Civil Rights and Democracy Defender Andrew Ntewewe has advised that top officials at the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Ministry of Finance must step down to pave way for investigations into the alleged missing of K65 million that is cited in a leaked letter from the auditor general’s office to the acc.

Speaking on this morning’s edition of Let the People Talk on Phoenix FM, Mr. Ntewewe says the answers given by the acc chairperson Musa Mwenye regarding the issue are unsatisfactory and has challenged relevant authorities to show how the money moved and whether procedure was followed in a transparent manner.

Mr. Ntewewe says there is a critical management letter suggesting that there was failure to follow laid down procedures, misappropriation and possible misapplication of the forfeited resources, which he says, is a source of concern and need decisive action by President Hakainde Hichilema.

A leaked Auditor General’s management letter to the Commission for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 has revealed that Ms. Musonda’s forfeited cash amounting to K65 million and another K1 million have not been deposited into control 99 and that the whereabouts of the funds are still unknown.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ntewewe says Zambians made a mistake by voting for president Hakainde Hichilema to replace Edgar Lungu because the country is now worse off than it was before the 2021 general elections with the cost of living currently high while lacking policy direction.

But UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has described Mr. Ntewewe’s sentiments as an affront to democracy and a blatant insult to Zambians who voted for change due to state sponsored violence, hate speech and tribalism as well as a decimated economy, among others.

PHOENIX NEWS