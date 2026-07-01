ANDYFORD BANDA PULLS OUT AS PRESIDENTIAL RUNNING MATE



Lusaka – 01.07.2026



The Organized People’s Party (OPP) wishes to inform the public that Mr. Andyford Banda has stepped down as our vice-presidential running mate.





We fully respect his decision, thank him for his dedication to our shared journey, and wish him the very best moving forward.





Following this development, we have officially notified the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and requested guidance on the next legal steps. The OPP will fully comply with the law and the directives issued by the Commission.





Our party remains united, focused, and deeply committed to providing Zambians with the credible, practical, and principled leadership our country deserves. Our vision and our promises to the people of Zambia stand firm.





We will provide a formal update to the nation as soon as we receive further guidance from the Electoral Commission.



Dr. Brian Mushimba



Presidential Candidate



Organized People’s Party (OPP)