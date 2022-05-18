Angry man disrupts church service as he confronts Pastor for allegedly sleeping with his wife

After a Ghanaian man invaded a church in Germany to confront the pastor for allegedly sleeping with his wife, a dramatic situation erupted.

The accosted Ghanaian cleric is claimed to be the lead Pastor at Faith Pentecostal Ministries in Frankfurt.

The clearly enraged man interrupted the church service and accused the Pastor of sleeping with his wife while doing God’s work.

The altercation was caught on tape, and some members of the congregation were seen covering the pastor from shame. The preacher dashed into a closed room to get away from the camera.