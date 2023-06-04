ANOTHER POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED FOR DEFILING MINOR

By Womba Kasela

Same day, another police officer of Itezhi Tezhi District has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old murder suspect at the police station inquiries.

The juvenile was allegedly defiled by constable Lubinda Basil, 38, who was working in night shift alone on 28th May, 2023 between 20:00 and 23:00 hours.

According to the information gathered by Byta FM Zambia, the suspect went to the toilet which is outside while in the company of the named police officer.

After easing herself, the male officer instructed the suspect to sit at the inquiries office before dragging her into the toilets adjacent to the inquires and having unlawful sex with her.

And area Member of Parliament Twaambo Mutinta has described the incident as unfortunate, stating that cases of defilement have reached an alarming stage, and are putting the lives of girls and women in danger.

Mutinta has however called on various stakeholders to come on board and help sensitize the community on the dangers of defilement.

