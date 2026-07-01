Another Russian Oil Facility Catches Fire Following Reported Drone Strike



A major fire has broken out at an oil storage facility/refinery in southern Russia near the Ukrainian border, according to local officials.





Authorities said the blaze was triggered by a reported kamikaze drone attack, marking another strike on Russia’s energy infrastructure.





The latest incident comes as Russia continues to face mounting pressure on its fuel supply network. Earlier, President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that the country is experiencing significant domestic fuel shortages, with several regions introducing emergency measures and tighter controls on fuel distribution.





The full extent of the damage remains unclear, and the reported cause of the fire has not been independently verified.