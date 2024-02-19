Any One Who Expect Edgar Lungu To Think Rationally On Development Is Not Well Upstairs- Sikaile Sikaile

ANY ONE WHO EXPECT ECL TO THINK RATIONALLY ON DEVELOPMENT IS NOT WELL UPSTAIRS

The problem is not about Edgar Lungu, but those who expect him to think rationally when he has no capacity to do so.

Prior to 2015, I made it clear that ECL was incapable of leading our nation. I was insulted by cadres. A few days later, he openly declared at a rally in Woodlands that he had no vision of his own to govern Zambia, but he would rather go and beg for ideas from anyone to govern us. KAMBWILI, as information minister by then, tried to reinterpret the statement, but the man was very serious and he just spoke about who he is.

On another controversial note, when he was asked about thugs controlling the country and beating up people, he again made it clear that there was no way he would distance himself from them because they were part of his office. Again, here he spoke the truth, and thus thugs like Chilekwa, his barber, would kill a fellow citizen, and ECL decided to keep the criminal in the State House.

Today, he again tells you that if he came back into power, he would reverse the free education policy despite it helping millions of Zambians, especially vulnerable citizens in our rural areas.

Some of us come from rural areas where accessing education was a struggle. The little progress we make towards our nation today is thanks to the education we received. Education transforms lives. We believe there’s a future president in our villages, yet to access education. Free education is crucial for this. Quality improvement is key. Every great nation thrives on educating its citizens. This is why I said that UKA organization is not for development but personal interests and for those who don’t know what they want inlife and bandwagons.

The problem is not Lungu, but you, the people who think he has the ability to govern a country.

Infact, he is indirectly telling us citizens that we are foolish! for allowing him to destroy Zambia when he openly told us that he has no vision.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE