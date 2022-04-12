UPND CADRE APOLOGISES TO ECL
APOLOGIES TO ECL: “SIR, ON BEHALF OF THE 2.8M THAT NEVER BELIEVED IN YOUR REIGN, WE ARE SORRY!”
Hon.Munsanje UPND Member from Chilanga Wrote;
I write this epistle from the deepest of my heart in representing my fellow doubting Thomases then, who tended to be the 2.8m that stood against your Leadership.
Mr. President, when you were in office, we were flashed with Mr. Calculator man who tended to miscalculate the method of lowering fuel prices. Because of our fear for maths, we believed his K5 answer.
He later, went on and calculated how he could lower the cost of living and doing business. Because we never looked at how he jumped into riches, we took him seriously and gave him 2.8m votes against your 1.8m.
Mr. President, what surprises us most is that on 13rd June 2013 when the then President MCS decided to remove fuel subsidies, he stood firm and denounced the move. Even when you (ECL) assumed Presidency, he rubbished fuel increase.
Today, he doesn’t even want to be told and at his own peril, he increases fuel claiming that he is removing the already removed subsidies. He also claimed that us farmers will be buying a bag of fertilizer at K100 but today, it is at K900 when you left it at K700.
Sir, the increase of fuel has increased all foodstuffs. Not just that, it has also increased bus fares and now, we are tending to forget how our family members look like. Don’t talk about hunger because a meal a day is hard to have nowadays. Kapamela kanadura nako!
Mr. President, I don’t know how this message will reach you but in whatever ways that it will reach, on behalf of the 2.8m Praise Singers, I am sorry for having rubbished your good reign. I am sorry for not giving you my vote!
Because we took your advice then lightly, by June this year, on command, these guys are again claiming removal of subsidy for their planned fuel increase. Sir, we are sorry!
UPND Government won’t see heaven for having lied to us during the daylight Sir! President ECL, surely, you ruled us better than aba Bambi!
Best Regards
Who gave you permission to apologize for us? Who told you we are complaining? Better keep the foul mouth shut. We are happy and things are looking up.
As secretary General of the praise singers association of Zambia
We would like to distance ourselves from the statement made by the fallen member of the team who was discharge on account of corruption. Therefore, the President of the association will soon issue a comprehensive statement.
Thank you.
Truth hates. What the author of this article is saying is the truth. Most of us Zambians are just living a pretentious life under the upnd government.
You never supported UPND so don’t involve us in your lamentations now. Us who voted for the new dawn government we are not disappointed because we knew the damage that was done to the economy so we understand that it will take some time before the good fruits start showing.
So count me and the people out of your disappointment with new dawn government.
As one of the 2.8 I distance myself from this gentleman and this apology. He never consulted anyone in the 2.8 so I don’t know which 2.8 he is representing. I have three square meals a day I can’t lie because I have a job and side hustle. I’m not lazy and I don’t depend on government for my food. So munsanje don’t speak for upnd members this should be the last time you are doing this.
This gentleman is silly who gave him permission to speak on our behalf. Let him prospect for what he has been given by PF alone. He should not me and other people in his stupidity.
We don’t need anyone to apologise on our behalf. Unfortunately, there are people like the writer who exist in their own world where they cannot read the economic trends worldwide. Don’t judge the book by its cover, man up and reason like useful adults. Am tired of such trash. This is the reason we cannot develop because we have people who are experts at criticising without offering alternative solutions. Twanaka mwe!!!
THE ISSUE WAS THAT PEOPLE NEVER VOTED FOR UPND IN THE FIRST PLACE, THEY ONLY REMOVED PF AS A PROTEST VOTE. NOW THEY HAVE REALIZED THAT THEY BOUGHT IN A FAILED PROJECT, AKASO GOVT. WELL SAID YOUNG MAN. SHOULD THERE BE A COUNT TODAY, IT CAN NO LONG BE 2.8M VOTES FOR UPND…CAN ONLY BE 2.8M LIES. THE ARE EVEN FAILING TO PATCH THE POTHOLES THAT ARE IN THE CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT OF LUSAKA, RIGHT IN TOWN. AKASO.
This fellow is not a UPND cadre. His mind set is far from being a UPND cadre. He cheats ECL ruled better by subsidizing petroleum products. What he doesn’t know is that This same ECL used subsidies to damage the economy of this country to an extent that we were written off as a country. Mr. Munsanje wake up and know that PF rule was characterized by thieving and subsidy. As for subsidy, they ruled with artificial prices of essential commodities which were already high in any case, to blind fold the likes of Munsanje. Nobody is increasing the price of petrol and essential commodities as these are being moderated by supply and demand. Because there is a shortage of petroleum products in the world market, naturally the price of petrol has risen and consequently the prices of essentual comodities. HH and the rest of us do not believe in escalating the already poor economy left by PF by subsidizing petrol. Instead of artificial prices we are buying at the real price though it is biting. We have to go through this pain so that should the war end soon we shall have no difficulties continuing with our economical recovery plan. This is as hard to believe by Munsanje as much as it was beyond the understanding of one called ECL otherwise he should have not taken the easy route of subsidizing so as to grow the economy at minus zero percent for his entire reign as President. HH’s eyes are on the ball even with this hardship. The end result is what will separate political cadre Presidents from economically focused Presidents. WATCH MY WORDS