UPND CADRE APOLOGISES TO ECL

APOLOGIES TO ECL: “SIR, ON BEHALF OF THE 2.8M THAT NEVER BELIEVED IN YOUR REIGN, WE ARE SORRY!”

Hon.Munsanje UPND Member from Chilanga Wrote;

I write this epistle from the deepest of my heart in representing my fellow doubting Thomases then, who tended to be the 2.8m that stood against your Leadership.

Mr. President, when you were in office, we were flashed with Mr. Calculator man who tended to miscalculate the method of lowering fuel prices. Because of our fear for maths, we believed his K5 answer.

He later, went on and calculated how he could lower the cost of living and doing business. Because we never looked at how he jumped into riches, we took him seriously and gave him 2.8m votes against your 1.8m.

Mr. President, what surprises us most is that on 13rd June 2013 when the then President MCS decided to remove fuel subsidies, he stood firm and denounced the move. Even when you (ECL) assumed Presidency, he rubbished fuel increase.

Today, he doesn’t even want to be told and at his own peril, he increases fuel claiming that he is removing the already removed subsidies. He also claimed that us farmers will be buying a bag of fertilizer at K100 but today, it is at K900 when you left it at K700.

Sir, the increase of fuel has increased all foodstuffs. Not just that, it has also increased bus fares and now, we are tending to forget how our family members look like. Don’t talk about hunger because a meal a day is hard to have nowadays. Kapamela kanadura nako!

Mr. President, I don’t know how this message will reach you but in whatever ways that it will reach, on behalf of the 2.8m Praise Singers, I am sorry for having rubbished your good reign. I am sorry for not giving you my vote!

Because we took your advice then lightly, by June this year, on command, these guys are again claiming removal of subsidy for their planned fuel increase. Sir, we are sorry!

UPND Government won’t see heaven for having lied to us during the daylight Sir! President ECL, surely, you ruled us better than aba Bambi!

Best Regards

ForgiveUsForNotTakingYourAdvice

IndeedWeAreRememberingYouSir