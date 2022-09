LATEST: APPLICATION BY BOWMAN AND MALANJI THROWN OUT IN THE COURT OF APPEALS

The Court of Appeal has dismissed the application for abridgement of time lodged on behalf of Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji by Messrs Makebi Zulu Advocates.

The application was thrown out by Court of Appeals judges justice Justine Chashi, justice Mwiinde Siavwapa and Kelvin Muzenga.