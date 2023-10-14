Appointments now skewed towards bantu botatwe… I’m wondering whether people from one region have become more intelligent than others – Angela Cifire

Appointments now skewed towards bantu botatwe – Angela … I’m wondering whether people from one region have become more intelligent than others
Former Health minister Angela Cifire has questioned the regional appointments under President Hakainde Hichilema, wondering whether the most intelligent people come only from one region to deserve more appointments than the others in public institutions.
Questioning the recent appointment of Cornwell Muleya as new Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) CEO, taking over from the dismissed Perry Mapani in addition to the other appointments in state institutions, Cifire said she expected President Hakainde Hichilema to manage public appointments in relation to his pronouncements, especially when he was an opposition leader, something she said is not happening.
Stop nosense madam period
Can the government please public the list of government positions and names of people in those positions so that we can see if it’s truly most positions are now held by people from one or two regions. Appointments alone do not tell the all picture. What if previously the people from said region were left out of most the positions in government and it’s a balancing act?
Assuming most positions were held by the other regions, does it not make sense to try balance things? Are we saying things should be left the are even some regions have been left out? Let’s look at this issue holistically not in isolation, otherwise, we will miss the point.
The little Arsewhore, Angela was mute and happy when Lungu ran the country with a Cabinet that had no representative from Southern province. Still we didn’t complain.
Today, her eyes are as open as her legs making false tribal allegations even when she knows all tribes are represented at the Cabinet level. This nonsense.
In order to balance the unbalance created by her party and president while still in government it’s only normal to appoint from disadvantaged regions. While this same woman was in cabinet, all positions, scholarships, quasi offices, commissioners were from three provinces, nam3ely northern, luapula and Jonathan presumed province. Then its was normal and those from those areas were the cream of the nation. If today you go in government institutions most personnel in positions of directors to departmental heads are still highly held by bemba and nyanjas.
Some Zambia Names arre found in more than one region and without proper scrutiny you may be drawing wrong conclusions. Names such as Mbulo, Mulenga , Mumba, MAPANI , Masumba Mwaka, Cholwe. In this instance I have Serious doubt if the MAPANI being referred to is actually a Bantu Botatwe. Madam Angela should verify her facts. This MAPANI may be from Eastern Province. Careful , in your obsession of Regionalism and Tribalism you will one day kill your own relative.
Perhaps we should also do a census of the rank and file employees in state organs and see how we’re doing in terms of tribal balancing. After all, the next generation of senior officials and chief executives will likely come from these rank and file employees. Is every tribe counting or it is the same regions again? Is Angela Cifire open to that?
These tribal appointments are not doing these favoured tribes any favours. They are wrong, and Zambians rejected this in 2021 by voting out PF.
When a new president comes in, all these Tonga and Lozi people will get fired. And they will be again sidelined for a very long time. All because of the tribalism being exercised by Hakainde right now. This is not the Zambia we want.
Indigo Tyrol, if it was you in the position to make appointments and you found that a group people are not represented in some positions?
If you want to balance the composition of the positions, wouldn’t you appoint more of the people not represented or you would still appoint more of the people who are already well represented?
Straight forward, yes we need tribal balancing and fairness. What is happening is neither. He has gone too far. I was one of those that hounded PF out of office because I hated the way they treated other tribes, in particular, our Tonga and Lozi friends. I did not expect to replace one tribalist with an even bigger tribalist. Be careful defending this tribalism, because innocent Tonga and Lozi people will feel the backlash when we have a new president. I refuse to be a part of this tribalism. So do voters, and they will show you the door in 2026.
Nobody is supporting tribalism and if it is found truly the positions in government are now tribally inclined, then of course it should be condemned by all well and meaning Zambians.
But I will just blindly condemn the government based on cherry picked reports by people whose intentions is to mislead Zambians. Why not publish the full list of people in positions in government institutions for people to check and see which regions are dominant. If indeed the it is tribally inclined, I can assure that I won’t support such.
How many months to August 2026?
