Appointments now skewed towards bantu botatwe… I’m wondering whether people from one region have become more intelligent than others – Angela Cifire

Appointments now skewed towards bantu botatwe – Angela … I’m wondering whether people from one region have become more intelligent than others

Former Health minister Angela Cifire has questioned the regional appointments under President Hakainde Hichilema, wondering whether the most intelligent people come only from one region to deserve more appointments than the others in public institutions.

Questioning the recent appointment of Cornwell Muleya as new Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) CEO, taking over from the dismissed Perry Mapani in addition to the other appointments in state institutions, Cifire said she expected President Hakainde Hichilema to manage public appointments in relation to his pronouncements, especially when he was an opposition leader, something she said is not happening.

She said she expected… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/appointments-now-skewed-towards-banti-botatwe-angela-im-wondering-whether-people-from-one-region-have-become-more-intelligent-than-others/