Arab Gulf states on edge as Iran reportedly targets eight U.S. military bases



Regional media reports indicate that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has expanded its retaliatory campaign by launching missiles and drones against a total of eight U.S. military installations located in Kuwait and Bahrain.





According to the reports, the attacks were aimed at multiple American facilities across both Gulf states, marking one of the most significant escalations in the ongoing confrontation between Tehran and Washington.





U.S. officials told Reuters that the situation remains highly fluid, with military personnel continuing to assess the aftermath of the attacks. Preliminary assessments indicate that there have been no reports of American fatalities or major damage to U.S. military infrastructure so far.





However, authorities in Kuwait and Bahrain have raised their alert levels to the highest stage amid fears that further Iranian strikes could endanger neighboring countries and destabilize the wider Gulf region.





The latest developments have heightened concerns across the Arab world that the U.S.-Iran confrontation could rapidly evolve into a broader regional conflict.