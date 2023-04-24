Archbishop Alick Banda hosts former president Edgar Lungu and Emeritus Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu

Lungu shares notes with top Catholic Bishops Banda, Mpundu

Former President Edgar Lungu spent part of today’s afternoon in the company of Catholic Archbishop of Lusaka Dr Alick Banda and Emeritus Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu.

In a brief interview after the meeting which took place at his residence in Lusaka, Archbishop Dr Banda said he enjoyed the cordial and brotherly meeting which enabled the three leaders to exchange notes on various matters of national and spiritual interest.

Archbishop Dr Banda said he was particularly happy to meet with the Emeritus Archbishop Mpundu to dispel the rumours and innuendos that the church was divided.

“Those who thrive on innuendos and rumours can see that we are one church and one leadership,” he said. “We enjoyed an interchange of views on various issues affecting our nation as you know, church leaders are also national leaders.”

And Archbishop Mpundu described the meeting as being brotherly. He said the church would always stand with, and speak for the voiceless in its mandate to serve the Christian community.

And former President Lungu said he was humbled to be in the midst of “the two holy men.”

“As you know I am in retirement so I came to seek counsel and guidance in my retirement. Lungu said. “I’m just humbled that I am franked by two faithfuls, the two holy men. Last week I enjoyed the company of the Emeritus Archbishop Mpundu and today I’m in the presence of the two holy men.”

