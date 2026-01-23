ARCHBISHOP IGNATIUS CHAMA TO PRESIDE OVER THE REQUIEM MASS FOR THE LATE MAMA BERNADETTE MWAMBA- WIFE OF MWINELUBEMBA

Thursday, 22nd January, 2026

Archbishop of Kasama, Most Reverend Ignatius Chama, is tomorrow, Friday 23rd January 2026, scheduled to preside over the Requiem Mass for the late wife of Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga the Second in Saint Michael the Archangel Chitimukulu Parish main Church of Kasama Archdiocese.

Archbishop Chama who was highly engaged with other Church programs in Lusaka has since come back today to his Archdiocese in readiness for the Requiem Mass in Chitimukulu Parish main Church tomorrow.

According to the burial program for the late Mwinelubemba’s wife, mourners are expected to be at Kasama General Hospital’s Mortuary at exactly 08:30 hours.

Requiem Mass starts at exactly 10:00 hours.

The late Mama Bernadette Mwamba will be put to rest at Chimuna Graveyard 🪦 of Chitimukulu Royal Village (across Kanyanta Memorial School).

Meanwhile, the Bemba Royal Establishment has warned mourners against putting on political party regalia.

May the Good Lord have mercy on Mama Bernadette Mwamba, forgive her sins she committed whilst on earth and reward her for the good things she did.

Lutanda RADIO Station will Broadcast LIVE the Requiem Mass.

Police in Northern Province announced the death of Bernadette Mwamba, 58, wife of Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga the Second who died after being involved in a fatal Road Traffic Accident.

Disclosing the sad development yesterday, Wednesday (21st January 2026) morning to Lutanda Catholic Radio News, Northern Province Police Commanding Officer, Lucky Buumba Munkondya says on Tuesday 20th January 2026 at around 17:20 hours, Mungwi Traffic Division recorded a Fatal road traffic accident which occurred near Kacholi farms about 45 Kilometres from Mungwi Town along Malole – Chitimukulu Road.

Commissioner Munkondya said Involved was a Motor vehicle Toyota Corolla of registration number BAA 5766 which incurred extensively damaged adding that same vehicle was being driven from south to North direction by Female Bernadette Mwamba aged 58 who happens to be the wife to His Royal Highness Chief Chitimukulu.

Ms. Munkondya further adds that the wife to Mwinelubemba Kanyanta Manga the Second sustained head injuries and died in Kasama General Hospital at 21:45 hours.

Northern Province Police Boss also disclosed that the late Mama Bernadette Mwamba had two (2) Passengers on board namely Bertha Bwalya aged 52 who complained of painful chest, a cut on the head and general body pains and Lilian Chanda 52 both of Chitimukulu area of Mungwi District who sustained a bruise on the fore head and complained of painful arms and chest.

She stated that the accident happened when the said driver lost control of her vehicle due to excessive speed, career off the road and hit into a tree and overturned on the left side of the road.

Commissioner Munkondya also said the deceased body is lying in Kasama General Hospital Mortuary awaiting Postmortem examinations while the alive casualties are admitted to the same Hospital adding that the vehicle is still at the scene and arrangements are being made to bring it to the police station , Investigations are underway.

Wemusano Wamfumu, Banamfumu, Banankoko, Bamayo Ba Bernadette Mwamba, may your soul rest in God’s eternal peace 🙏.

📸 Credit – Lutanda Catholic Radio and Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena Media.