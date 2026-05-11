Anyone that was part of government in 2017 and 2018 are sellouts – Charles Chanda UPPZ President

By Charles Chanda – UPPZ President

SELLOUTS OF ZAMBIA MUST NOT SEEK PUBLIC OFFICE



Anyone that was part of government in 2017 and 2018 are sellouts. They allowed over 70 000 kgs of emerald out of our country and they must be held liable for Zambia’s current economic woes.





Let me take you through on how much emerald is.



Emerald is sold in carats

1kg is 5000 carats



Price per carat

1 carat of good grade emerald is @ $525

1kg thetefore is $2 625 000





Total Emerald Production in 2017

65 242kg



Total value

$2 625 000 x 65242



$171 260 250 000



So in 2017 PF could have paid all our national debt if we jave control over emerald mines





The value is equivalent to over 20 years of Zambia’s national budget.



This is why l insist that Zambia is not a poor country. If you love this country vote very wisely and give UPPZ under UPPZ President Charles Chanda an opprtunity to rule