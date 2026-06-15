Are We Living in a Simulation/Digital Construct?- Rev Walter Mwambazi

Are We Living in a Simulation/Digital Construct?

A further rant by Rev Walter Mwambazi



As a follow up to my earlier post today, let me admit outrightly that this one is for geeks! So forgive the technical terms within! But if you, like me, love geeky content, then this one will definitely do it!





Let’s proceed now, shall we?



As far back as 1995 New Scientific magazine admitted that all the data and info suggests we may be living within a digital construct. This conclusion was arrived at after it was seen that wherever the most telescopes were pointed at in space, the place “looked the same”!





Recently Hubble faced a point in space and opened the lens to the size of a pin head and let light come in for seven days, the image they got is the one below.



It shows almost one hundred galaxies! Not stars, galaxies! Every one of those dots is a galaxy!!





See, the vastness is shocking to say the least. If one point in space the size of a pin head has that many galaxies, then how many exist in the vast expanse of the observable sky? 😱





But here is the real whopper. When these galaxies were zoomed into, they were racing away from us, and get this, at almost half the speed of light? (This is the ‘proof’ for the big bang). Every galaxy is racing away from each other – the universe is still expanding.





Now what really bakes my noodle is that when the “rate of expansion” was observed and calculated, it was quantized!



That’s right, it was at a specific set of continuous calculate able rates which followed a very precise glitch if you will. In short, it wasn’t smooth continuous analogous rate – no! It was static!





Heck! 😳



It’s rate was digital. They literally implied it’s pixelated! Yep! So, that is where the idea of a simulation or construct came about.





One gets the creepy feeling that these vast distances are a persistent illusion and so the idea of bending space time, space curvature and even wormholes and hyper jumps (star gates) became powerful speculation.



Now there is something to really think about!