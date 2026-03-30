ARGENTINA ASSIGNMENT: ZAMBIAN EMBASSY STAFF IN BRAZIL VISIT CHIPOLOPOLO IN ARGENTINA



CHIPOLOPOLO have been urged to rise to the occasion ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against world champions Argentina.





First Secretary for Political and Consular Affairs at the Zambian Embassy in Brazil, Batseba Ngwenya, says the match is a chance for the 2012 African champions to prove themselves on the global stage.



She was speaking after paying a courtesy call on the squad at EFE Hotel & Cowork in Buenos Aires on Sunday.





“It will be a tough match playing the world champions, but I want to remind you that football is played on the pitch and is not always determined by reputation,” Ngwenya said.





Ngwenya urged the players to believe in themselves, remain disciplined and approach the match with confidence and determination.



Earlier, FAZ president Keith Mweemba said the fixture is more than just a friendly but a moment that could be a turning point for Zambian football.





Mweemba explained that while there is no need to dwell on past shortcomings, the current state of the game falls below expectations.



He expressed optimism about a revival of Zambian football under his reform agenda, “Operation Making Zambia Great Again.”





“Zambian football has dropped to levels where no one can be proud. But we must unite and rebuild the game through what I am calling ‘Operation Making Zambia Great Again,” Mweemba said.





At the same event, FAZ Technical Committee vice chairperson Kalusha Bwalya said the invitation from the Argentine FA is a sign of growing confidence in Zambia’s rebuilding efforts.





And Chipolopolo captain Fashion Sakala thanked Ngwenya for her encouragement and assured the nation that the team is ready for the challenge.





Zambia face Argentina on Tuesday at 20:15 local time (01:15 Wednesday, Zambian time) at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires.



FAZ