Behind Trump’s “War Over” Declaration: Pressure to Sign a Deal



International observers say President Donald Trump’s declaration that the war is over may be part of a calculated effort to accelerate a final agreement with Iran.





By publicly presenting the deal as nearly complete and reportedly preparing for high-level talks in Europe, Washington is increasing pressure on Tehran to commit to the framework rather than risk renewed economic and military pressure.





The strategy comes as Iran continues to face sanctions, maritime restrictions, and growing economic strain, making the coming days critical for the future of the proposed agreement.