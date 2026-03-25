ARGENTINA STAR STUDDED CAST LED BY MESSI JET IN AHEAD OF ZAMBIA CLASH



EIGHT time Balloon D’or winner Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez have arrived back home in Argentina ahead of Tuesday’s clash against Zambia.





Messi leads a star studded cast that has already jetted in ahead of the two international friendly matches.





The captain arrived at the back of a good shift playing 90 minutes in Inter Miami’s 3-2 victory over New York City , scoring a stunning free-kick goal.





The former FC Barcelona star is expected to take part in an afternoon training session expected to be held behind closed-doors by head coach Lionel Scaloni.



Meanwhile Atletico Madrid forward Julián Álvarez has also arrived in the country ahead of the two matches.





Alvarez expressed happiness to be back with the National team.



“We’re very happy to be back in the country and reunited with the group. We would have liked to play in the Finalissima, but this is what it is. We have to focus on ourselves, continue growing as a group, and solidify our approach. Hopefully, we can have a great World Cup,” he told ESPN.





“The group has a great dynamic, we get along well, always cheerful, very joyful. You always want to be here representing these colors,” he added. “Everything the fans feel is the same as what we feel: a lot of enthusiasm and excitement.”





Atletico Madrid defender Nahuel Molina, and RC Strasbourg left back Valentin Barco have also joined camp.



Molina says he will represent the country to the fullest no matter the opponent.





“I’m very happy to be here. It’s the national team and we have to represent it to the fullest, no matter the opponent,” Told ESPN.

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Barco said: “excited to be back, eager to help. Happy with my current form and playing, which is what I was looking for. I try to show what I can do in every match with my club. Always with confidence and trying to enjoy myself. As long as I get to play, I’ll play anywhere (on the field). Any opponent is good preparation, and all national teams have their own level of competition,” he noted. .





“Very happy and anxious to return to La Bombonera,” added Barco.



Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea star Enzo Fernández arrived on Monday.





When asked about the level of the opponents in the friendlies, Enzo Fernandez said: ” When we played prior to the last World Cup, we didn’t have very demanding matches . We tried to play with the utmost responsibility, regardless of the opponents.”





Others who have arrived are Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono and Giuliano Simeone of Atletico Madrid.





Chipolopolo will face world champions Argentina in an international friendly on March 31, 2026.



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