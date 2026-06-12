BREAKING: Ariana Grande fires back at White House for using her music to promote ICE deportations





Ariana Grande is not staying quiet. After the White House used her 2024 song “Bye” in a TikTok video showing ICE agents arresting and handcuffing people, Grande went directly to the post and told the administration to stop using her music immediately.





“Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense,” she wrote in her comment on the post.





A spokesperson for Grande confirmed the comment to media outlets, noting it was not publicly visible on the post despite being submitted. Her team moved quickly to have the audio removed from the video, and the sound was stripped from the clip shortly after she spoke out.





The White House responded with a statement defending ICE operations, and Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai attempted to punch back by riffing on Grande’s song titles. Grande was not moved





This is not the first time she has used her platform to speak out. Grande has previously pushed back against ICE raids, transphobic rhetoric, and attacks on democratic norms, and she supported Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election. She is currently on her Eternal Sunshine tour, performing for hundreds of thousands of fans across the country.



The White House tried to borrow her voice. She took it back immediately.