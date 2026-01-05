Armed men seen on the streets of Venezuela after US security officials captured President Maduro 

Armed men have been seen on the streets of Venezuela following reports that United States security operatives carried out military strikes and captured President Nicolás Maduro, later flying him out of the country to face drug and terrorism charges in the US.

Videos circulating online show armed men confronting a vehicle. There was also the presence of tanks and heavy military equipment in the capital, Caracas.

Venezuela’s defence minister confirmed that the country’s armed forces have been deployed nationwide to maintain order amid the unfolding situation.

US President Donald Trump earlier confirmed that Maduro had been “captured and flown out of the country,” adding that the US government would oversee governance in Venezuela, including the management of its resources, which include one of the world’s largest oil reserves.

The full scope of events on the ground remains unclear as developments continue to emerge.