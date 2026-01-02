Armed robber forces 4-year-old girl into washing machine and attempt to switch it on 

An armed robber forced a four-year-old girl into a washing machine and attempted to switch it on during a home invasion in South Africa.

The incident happened in Hazelmere – KZN during the early hours of Wednesday morning, December 31, 2025.

The child’s mother, a 29-year-old Malawian national, was robbed at both her residence and the tuck shop situated next to her home after four suspects arrived at the premises impersonating Police Officers.

Although dressed in civilian clothing, they allegedly displayed SAPS name tags & badges and accused the woman of drug dealing, despite her operating a grocery tuck shop.

One suspect produced a firearm while another was armed with a knife, as the remaining suspects ransacked both the house and shop.

Approximately R200 in cash, an undisclosed amount of coins, a flash machine, a sack of cabbage, packs of Russian sausages, several cartons of cigarettes, and the victim’s cellphone were stolen.

During the ordeal, one of the suspects placed the four-year-old child inside a washing machine and attempted to switch it on, but failed.

The child and her siblings aged nine (9) and three (3) were not physically harmed. The victim was unable to contact authorities immediately as her cellphone was stolen.

Community members later assisted her and Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) was contacted on Wednesday.

The victim also informed Reaction Officers that she was robbed previously on 26 December 2025.