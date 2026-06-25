ARMY ROLE IN ELECTIONS LIMITED TO LAWFUL SUPPORT WHEN REQUIRED- THABO KAWANA



By: Justin Banda



Government Has Dispelled Allegations Circulating Against Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General Geoffrey Zyeele, Stating That They Are Speculative And Unconstitutional, Because The Army Does Not Administer, Supervise, Or Manage Elections, And Any Statements By The Army Commander Should Be Understood As An Expression Of Readiness To Support National Stability, Not As Claims Of Electoral Authority.





Speaking During A Media Briefing, Ministry Of Information And Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana Said The Defence Force Operates Under Strict Civilian Authority As Established By Article 192 Of The Constitution, With Executive Command Vested In The President.





He Emphasized That The Defence Force’s Statutory Mandate Under The Defence Act Includes Defending Zambia And Carrying Out Additional Duties Assigned In The National Interest.





Mr Kawana Clarified That The Army’s Role In Elections Is Limited To Lawful Support When Required, With Primary Responsibility For Election Security Resting With The Zambia Police Service Under The Electoral Process Act.





He Further Noted That Zambia’s Electoral System Is Guided By Principles Of Transparency, Impartiality, Equal Suffrage, And Orderly Conduct, And Assured Citizens That All State Institutions Will Operate Strictly Within Their Legal Mandates As The Country Heads To The 2026 General Elections, Now 49 Days Away.





Government Has Since Urged The Public To Reject Misinformation, Uphold Responsible Discourse, And Maintain Confidence In National Institutions, Reaffirming That The Defence Force Will Continue To Discharge Its Duties With Professionalism And Loyalty To The Constitution.



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