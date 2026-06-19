Army soldier Mwanauta was scheduled for UN Peace Keeping mission



SOURCES at the burial site of the late Zambia Army Warrant Officer Chansa Mwanauta yesterday told TV Yatu that the late senior non-commissioned officer was scheduled to travel to the Central African Republic, commonly known as, C.A.R, for the United Nations Peacekeeping mission.





The sources further revealed that the woman whose forehead Mwanauta allegedly put a bullet is reportedly a staff Sergeant, based at Kalewa Barracks, where she is deployed as a soldier.



They further say Mwanauta was undergoing training ahead of departure for peacekeeping.





The sources say after allegedly grazing a bullet into the skull of his female acquaintance, Mwanauta went to the Kenneth Kaunda Peace Training Centre —KKPTC, also known as NANKING, because that was where he had been the past months, before seeking pass to step out.





The sources further alleged that the same lady, too, was earmarked for deployment into peacekeeping mission.



Meanwhile the sources say medical personnel are still figuring out how to remove the bullet and indicate that she remains in hospital under a tight military guard.





The 41-year-old who the funeral service presiding priest said wanted to become a priest before joining the military in 2012, was laid to rest yesterday, at Leopards Hill Memorial Park.



He died after allegedly ingesting pesticides, twice before being pronounced dead at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.



©️ TV Yatu | June 19, 2026.