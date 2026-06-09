Army Warns Against AI Content Abuse



By Mwila Nsofu & Arnold Tutu



The Zambia Army has cautioned the public against the abuse of social media platforms and the misuse of artificial intelligence tools to create and circulate content that ridicules, defames or undermines state institutions and constitutionally established office holders.





Zambia Army Spokesperson SYDNEY MWEWA says there has been an increase in misleading AI-generated videos circulating on some online platforms.





Colonel MWEWA says such content has the potential to incite soldiers and threaten the peace and stability the country currently enjoys.





He says the situation is particularly sensitive during the election period, noting that some individuals with ill intentions have previously attempted to draw the Army into partisan political activity.





Colonel MWEWA says the Zambia Army remains a disciplined, apolitical and professional institution mandated by the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia to preserve national sovereignty, protect territorial integrity and uphold constitutional order





He says the institution expects respect and responsible conduct from all citizens in order to safeguard national cohesion.





In a statement, Colonel MWEWA urged the public to exercise caution when engaging with online information, verify content before sharing, and avoid material that may incite division, public disorder or disrespect towards national institutions.





He further warned individuals behind the creation and circulation of such content that the Army is closely monitoring the situation, and that those responsible will be held accountable under the law.





Colonel MWEWA said the institution will not tolerate actions that threaten national peace, adding that law enforcement will deal with offenders without fear or favour.



He called on citizens to protect peace, unity and the integrity of institutions that support national governance.