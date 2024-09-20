Arne Slot celebrated his 46th birthday with his debut UCL win

Liverpool manager Arne Slot celebrated his 46th birthday with a memorable first Champions League victory, guiding his team to a 3-1 triumph over AC Milan in Italy. Slot described the win as an excellent birthday gift.

Taking over from Jurgen Klopp, the Champions League-winning coach, Slot led Liverpool to a comeback victory at the San Siro after falling behind to a third-minute goal from Christian Pulisic.

The Reds secured the win with goals from Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The former Feyenoord boss praised his team’s performance, noting that it was a perfect response after a surprising 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest just days earlier.

“A great way to spend my birthday,” Slot said. “We have more than 11 players, and the ones that came in did well. You wouldn’t have said this after five minutes, but after we did well.

“Losing Saturday was a blow, and to be 1-0 down early tonight, you are wondering how we react.

“But if you can play so good it is — I won’t say a disgrace — unbelievable you lose to Forest at home if you can play like this today.”

Slot gave Cody Gakpo his first start of the season and was repaid with an impressive performance by the Netherlands forward, and the manager said the former PSV Eindhoven player produced what he expected.

“I would have played Cody Gakpo on Saturday but he played two games for the national side,” Slot said. “Today was more of a team display than an individual display.”

It was a special day, too, for Liverpool captain Van Dijk, who marked his 50th appearance in the Champions League with just his third goal in the competition.

“Obviously I am very pleased with the win, and I am pleased with the way we bounced back after a difficult start,” he told Sky Italy. “Overall we put in a very good performance with and without the ball.

“When there is a set-piece we try to be important. The delivery was outstanding in my opinion. Overall I am very pleased that we won and we limited them to only two big chances.

“We have been very successful over the years, and I am always grateful for that. Things have moved on, the new manager is here and he has principles that are different.

“We are working on things, and there are still things to improve.”