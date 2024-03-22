Athletics president Elias Mpondela has hinted that he will soon retire from the Association

By Fulman Mukobeko

ZAMBIA Athletics (ZA) president Elias Mpondela has hinted that he will soon retire from the Association.

Speaking in an interview, Mpondela said a right time will come when another person will take over from him adding that he was said he was happy that in his Journey, he had made a contribution but that he was optimistic that whoever would take over from him will probably do better.

“Those who say that I must go, I don’t know why they say I must go. I don’t know the reason they give. They always say ‘overstaying’ but in my overstaying, we have been performing,” Mpondela boasted.