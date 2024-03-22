Athletics president Elias Mpondela has hinted that he will soon retire from the Association

By Fulman Mukobeko
ZAMBIA Athletics (ZA) president Elias Mpondela has hinted that he will soon retire from the Association.
Speaking in an interview, Mpondela said a right time will come when another person will take over from him adding that he was said he was happy that in his Journey, he had made a contribution but that he was optimistic that whoever would take over from him will probably do better.
“Those who say that I must go, I don’t know why they say I must go. I don’t know the reason they give. They always say ‘overstaying’ but in my overstaying, we have been performing,” Mpondela boasted.
He should just retire, he has been hinting forever. Besides what improvements has he made to the sport, has he developed any talent apart from relaying on natural talent of available sportsmen and women, the population on zambia is colossal and he should have done a lot to develop this sport so that many Zambian’s use it as a form of employment. Not concentrating on corporate races of the madalaz
Let him go. He hounded Samuel Matete when he was challenged. The only achievement is Inter company relay where he loots the little companies contribute. His departure will be good riddance.