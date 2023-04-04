ATTORNEY GENERAL ANYENGA BANTU- Antonio Mwanza

ATTORNEY GENERAL ANYENGA BANTU

Tuesday 4 April, 2022

1. The statement by Attorney General, Mulilo KABESHA that there has never been violence during by-elections since UPND came to power is a shameful lie and makes very sad reading for a man who occupies such an honourable position in Government.

2. The truth is that there has been brutal and widespread violence during by-elections in many places. And Patriotic Front has been a major victim of the political violence that has been unleashed by the UPND during the recent by elections in such places as Lusangazi, Mwense and Mukushi. Videos, photos, medical reports, police reports and media reports are there for Kabesha to see.

3. Even the highly compromised Electoral Commission of Zambia has been left with no choice but to publicly confess and condemn the wanton UPND violence in the last by elections.

4. For the record, on 18th January, 2023, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) issued a statement condemning the UPND violence in Kapanda and Itala Wards of Kasama and Lunga Districts. This was during the by-elections that were held on January 20, 2023.

5. During the Council Chairperson by-elections in Lusangazi, Mwense and Mukushi, the UPND violence became so bad that even the Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) was so petrified that they issued a statement condemning the ineffectiveness of ECZ in handling electoral violence.

6. The Office of the Attorney General is a very important institution that must be above lies, pettiness and political mischief. Mr Kabesha must realise that as chief legal adviser for the Government, he has the onerous, sacred and constitutional duty to ensure that Government is told the truth and advised correctly.

7. It is unethical and totally unacceptable for Mr Kabesha as Attorney General to be parroting himself as a spokesperson for UPND. This is extremely unprofessional and it lowers the decorum and sanctity of the office that the man holds on behalf of the people of Zambia.

8. We strongly advise Mr Kabesha to concentrate on executing his duties in a professional and exemplary manner as Attorney General and not assume the role of UPND spokesperson and propagandist.

9. The UPND Government is embroiled in numerous corruption scandals. From the shady fertiliser deals to the now infamous Sugilite Saga. These are issues our Attorney General must concentrate on; giving the Government sound legal advice.

Issued by;

Antonio Mourinho Mwanza

Media Director

Patriotic Front