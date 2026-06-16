AUGUST VOTE NOT FOR GAMES, PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TELLS WESTERN PROVINCE





President Hakainde Hichilema says the August 13 election is not for games.



“2026 election is not for games. It’s serious business; HH needs to win and win with a big number,” he said when he addressed UPND supporters who welcomed him at Mongu Airport in Western Province today.





The head of State is in Mongu to meet UPND adopted candidates (at ward, council and parliamentary levels) and party officials





President Hichilema said the UPND-led government delivers on its pledges because of: “the love and care that we have for the people”





“On August 13, 2026, we must all turn out to vote in big numbers so that we can keep the free education pilicy going.



“Nobody should be allowed to come into government again to stop this free education. For us to do that, we must turn up in large numbers on August 13 this year. That’s the only sure way we can keep away those people who failed to deliver free education and those who removed meal allowances from students,” the President said.





He added that UPND wants to continue on the journey of development.



“I have observed that one of the reasons our children are not in boarding school is because of boarding schools.





“The next phase in our government is to build more boarding schools here,” President Hichilema said, adding that the New Dawn government will build and complete Lewanika University in Mongu.



SH