Authorities in the UK are hunting a Nigerian man who escaped from a prison van in southeast London.







Temitope Segun, 25, was last seen in the area of Woolwich High Street at around 6.40pm on Monday after he absconded from a prison transport, the Met Police said.





He was being taken from Bromley Magistrates Court to HMP Thameside when he assaulted a guard and managed to escape, the force said.





Private contractor Serco confirmed it was transporting the prisoner, and said it was “investigating”.



Segun was last seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers and black trainers, and is believed to have links to Plumstead, Abbey Wood and Woolwich.





Detective Sergeant Claudine Manning, who is leading the search, said: “My team of dedicated officers are working around the clock to trace and apprehend Temitope Segun.



“It is imperative that the public contact police via 999 if they see him – or know where he may be.





“He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers and black trainers and has links across south London.”



Police have urged the public not to approach Segun and to report any sightings.