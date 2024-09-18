Authorities seized Narcotics and more than 1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from Diddy’s residences

Further details are emerging about the charges against embattled Hip Hop mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Hours after he was arrested in New York, a federal indictment was unsealed, accusing Combs of s3x trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prost!tut!on, and racketeering conspiracy, forced labor or, kidn@pping, arson, and other cr!mes.

The documents alleged that the music mogul organized “Freak Offs,” or “elaborate s3x performances” during which female victims were compelled through “force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended s3x acts with male commercial s3x workers.”

Per the indictment, among supplies seized by authorities from Diddy’s homes earlier this year were 1,000 bottles of baby oil.

Combs is also accused in the documents of arranging, directing, masturb@ting during, and often “electronically recording” the Freak Offs, and of transporting commercial s3x workers “across state lines and internationally.”

The alleged Freak Offs, per the indictment, occurred regularly and often lasted multiple days, and involved multiple s3x workers.

“During Freak Offs, Combs distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep the victims obedient and compliant,” the indictment reads, adding the victims and Combs himself often received IV fluids to recover from the exertion and drug use. “Sometimes unbeknownst to the victims, Combs kept videos he filmed of victims engaging in sex acts with commercial s3x workers.”

The rapper’s associates referred to in the indictment as the “Combs Enterprise,” including supervisors, security and household staff, assistants and other employees, are accused of facilitating Freak Offs by booking hotel rooms and stocking them with necessary supplies, cleaning the rooms, arranging travel, giving Combs cash to pay the s3x workers and scheduling the IV fluids.

“In or about March 2024,” the indictment notes, “during searches of Combs’ residences in Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, California, law enforcement seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

The indictment also details how the 54-year-old allegedly coerced his female victims into engaging in the Freak Offs, including “physical, emotional, and verbal abuse.”

As the indictment reads, “Combs maintained control over his victims through, among other things, physical violence, promises of career opportunities, granting and threatening to withhold financial support, and by other coercive means, including tracking their whereabouts, dictating the victims’ appearance, monitoring their medical records, controlling their housing, and supplying them with controlled substances.”

The indictment claims victims also often suffered injuries from Combs during these Freak Offs that “took days or weeks to heal.”

According to the documents, there were a number of individuals who witnessed these alleged abuses, however, “Combs and members and associates of the Enterprise engaged in acts of violence, threats of violence, threats of financial and reputational harm, and verbal abuse” against these individuals when Combs’ authority or reputation were threatened.

The alleged acts of violence reportedly involved “kidn@pping and arson.”

Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told reports outside court: “”He came to New York to basically engage the court system and start the case, and it will start today and he’s going to plead not guilty. He’s going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers.”