Avoid taking relationships on Facebook, Simon Mwewa advises!

A prominent Lusaka social media blogger and Lusaka Clean activist, Chitabala Mwewa, who’s well known on social media as Simon Mwewa, has advised people, particularly young people, against posting about their relationships on Facebook since everyone will be watching for when they break up.

Reacting to an 11-minute and 44-second video he made on his Simon Mwewa Lane Television Facebook page about the alleged breakup of Kadochi, a famous social promoter of Yango and his girlfriend Natasha Miyanda.

He began by advising young people not to invest in a relationship where there is no commitment or covenant but rather in a relationship that is foreseeable and must be at their doorstep, not just a mere boy-girlfriend relationship.

“It is never wise to invest in a relationship that has no commitment and it is never wise to invest in a relationship that has no covenant.” Mr. Simon Mwewa said.

He said that life should be calm and that the term “girlfriend” is an insult to young people who continue to flaunt their relationships on Facebook, the majority of which have resulted in breakups.

As everything is going on, a video of Kadochi’s girlfriend, Miyanda, is making the rounds on social media, sparking accusations that Mayinda has cheated on Kadochi. In the video, Mayinda is seen with another guy peering at her from her side.

However, there is also a recording audio of Kadochi allegedly elegiac and sobbing to Mayinda about how much he had spent in her, including her three-year nursing programme, and how he felt she had deceived him, much like the well-known Bible reason of Delilah betraying Simon.

“Yes, I had my own flaws in our relationship,” Kadochi said on his Facebook page, “But I never knew that Miyanda would do me this badly.” He has also pleaded with his followers to stop tagging him in videos, as he has already seen them and needs time to recover in peace.

While Miyanda has urged people not to leap to conclusions since she will be active on Facebook at approximately 18:00 today, requesting to hear her side of the story.

By Walusungu Silweya

©️NKANI