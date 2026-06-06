Azerbaijan Reportedly Emerges As Key Intelligence Hub Near Iran



New reports claim Israel has deployed special operations and intelligence personnel inside Azerbaijan since the start of the conflict with Iran, using locations near Iran’s northern border to monitor military activity and gather strategic intelligence.





The reports suggest similar intelligence networks may also exist in other countries surrounding Iran, creating a broad surveillance ring around the country.





Azerbaijan has strongly denied the allegations, calling the reports false and rejecting claims that its territory is being used for Israeli military or intelligence operations.





The allegations highlight growing attention on the strategic role of countries bordering Iran, as regional powers continue to compete for intelligence advantages amid the ongoing conflict.