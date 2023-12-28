BA LUNGU HAS NO MORAL RIGHT TO TALK ABOUT CORRUPTION OR THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

NKONKOMALIMBA Kapumpa writes….

To be honest and fair, ba Lungu has no moral right to talk about corruption or the fight against corruption. He set the standard so low. Let him just concerate on hunger and high cost of living; and also avoid mentioning national debt. Legally he has every right but morally NO. Some of us are still in Hell because PF interfered with our businesses.

The Zambian people have been very kind and discrete concerning the allegations of corruption against him. If you consider what KK, FTJ and RB went through. ..ba Levy Mwanawasa mamama that man sure! even showed shoes and suits for the former head of state on national TV. KK was also declared stateless by Mushota. RB an old sick man had his immunity removed, in court and banned to travel to seek medical attention.

For such things, please empower young men and women to speak.