Backlash as Botswana requests money for Olympic heroes

People in Botswana have reacted with outrage on social media after the government asked citizens to donate money to reward the country’s historic gold-medal winning Olympic team.

The fund would be a way for citizens to honour the athletes by “contributing rewards to our champions”, said the government in a statement on Monday.

Letsile Tebogo brought glory to Botswana after he became the first African athlete to win the men’s 200m at the Olympics, bringing home the country’s first ever gold medal.

But the government’s request for donations has halted celebrations for some, who question why their taxes aren’t being used to reward the Olympians.

“We are already paying tax, give our champions [sic] money from the government purse,” raged one user on Facebook.

The Botswana government did not respond to the BBC’s request for comment and it is unclear if they are also contributing to the reward pot.

“I would love to donate in support of the boy’s historic achievement, but unfortunately, I’m currently an unemployed electrical engineering graduate with a bachelor’s degree,” one user said.

Another suggested that the cabinet lead by example and donate 25% of their salaries.

Other countries in Africa have often rewarded the winners of Olympic gold medals, or the Africa Cup of Nations, with houses or lump sums of cash.

Botswana has one of the highest levels of income per head in Africa, but also one of the world’s highest rates of youth unemployment, according to Afrobarometer.

Although Botswana is one of the world’s largest producers of diamonds, the southern African country has recently experienced a slump in diamond revenues, forcing the government to cut spending, according to Bloomberg.

Despite the objection to the fund, there have been some voices of support for the Olympic reward pot.

One person enthusiastically suggested the fund be opened for anyone across the continent to send money.

“Open it to all Africans, I want to contribute from Kenya,” said one voice of support.

Tebego set an African record 19.46 seconds in the 200m, and also won a silver medal in the men’s 4x400m relay alongside his teammates.

On Tuesday, tens of thousands of people gathered in the National Stadium in the capital, Gaborone, to welcome the Olympic team home after President Mokgweetsi Masisi declared it a half-day holiday.