BAFANA BAFANA’S MBEKEZELI MBOKAZI NAMED THE BEST DEFENDER AT THE WORLD CUP AFTER GROUP STAGE MATCHES ✅





Standout performers include:



1. Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa)

✅ The breakout star of Bafana Bafana’s backline, leading the tournament with an impressive clearance and positioning rating.





2. William Saliba (France)

✅ Continues to anchor the French backline with elite recovery speed and composure, helping limit opponents and earning top-tier player rankings.





3. Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil)

✅ Dominant in physical duels and dangerous on set pieces, living up to his billing as one of the world’s most robust center-backs.





4. Alex Freeman (United States)

✅ Named one of the breakout fullbacks of the group stage after scoring a crucial header to help top Group D.





5. Jan-Paul van Hecke (Netherlands)

✅ Extremely steady at the back for the Dutch, while also contributing crucial goals from set-pieces.



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