BAFANA BAFANA’S MBEKEZELI MBOKAZI NAMED THE BEST DEFENDER AT THE WORLD CUP AFTER GROUP STAGE MATCHES ✅
Standout performers include:
1. Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa)
✅ The breakout star of Bafana Bafana’s backline, leading the tournament with an impressive clearance and positioning rating.
2. William Saliba (France)
✅ Continues to anchor the French backline with elite recovery speed and composure, helping limit opponents and earning top-tier player rankings.
3. Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil)
✅ Dominant in physical duels and dangerous on set pieces, living up to his billing as one of the world’s most robust center-backs.
4. Alex Freeman (United States)
✅ Named one of the breakout fullbacks of the group stage after scoring a crucial header to help top Group D.
5. Jan-Paul van Hecke (Netherlands)
✅ Extremely steady at the back for the Dutch, while also contributing crucial goals from set-pieces.
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