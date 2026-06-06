Bank of Zambia fired me like a common criminal, shares Miles Sampa



UPND Alliance member Miles Sampa has revealed that he was dismissed from Finance Bank in 2010 under circumstances he describes as humiliating and politically motivated, saying he was treated “like a common criminal.”





Speaking while endorsing President Hakainde Hichilema’s candidature ahead of the August 13 General Election, Sampa shared details of his professional and political journey, claiming his dismissal became a turning point in his life.





Sampa said that at the time of his dismissal, he was serving as Director of Treasury and International Banking at Finance Bank and had earned the trust of his colleagues and superiors.





“I was trusted. In the bank, I could not even steal one ngwee, and I remain trusted to this day,” Sampa said.



According to Sampa, officials from the Bank of Zambia, accompanied by armed paramilitary officers, arrived at his workplace and ordered him to pack his files and leave immediately.





“The Bank of Zambia sent gun-wielding paramilitary police to help me pack my paperwork and leave the bank premises. I was in the office when they came and simply told me, ‘Pack your things, you’re fired.’ It’s something that had never happened to anybody,” he recounted.





Sampa alleged that the dismissal occurred during the administration of former President Rupiah Banda and was influenced by his family ties to the late Michael Sata, who was then the opposition leader.





“The real offence then was that Michael Sata was my uncle. I didn’t choose that he be my uncle; I simply found myself related to him,” he said.



He further claimed that his association with a leading opposition figure led to what he described as flimsy grounds being used to remove him from employment.





Sampa said he challenged the decision in court and has since secured several legal victories against both the Bank of Zambia and Finance Bank.



“I took them to court and asked them what I had done for them to fire me like that. That was in 2010. And between 2010 and now I have won many cases against the Bank of Zambia, and against Finance Bank and they keep compensating me handsomely,” bragged Sampa.





“So even when they pay me, I go back, I win. They pay me again…and I am not finished with them, they destroyed my entire professional career that I had worked for; something on political grounds,” bragged Miles.



He says this background triggered the political animal in him.





“In the following year, in 2011, I complained to Sata at the time he said don’t worry, things will be alright.



“So I campaigned hard for the PF and Michael Sata, and we went around the Country. I was following Michael Sata, I was campaigning with him. I was on his campaign trail. I was part of his fundraising committee and we ended up beating Rupiah Banda and the MMD,” PF faction leader Miles Sampa, shared.



©️ TV Yatu | David Kashiki | June 6, 2026.