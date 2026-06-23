Barbrah Musamba Chama i dare you to tell the whole world anything you know about me. I am not corrupt like you- Malama Stanley

Barbrah Musamba Chama i dare you to tell the whole world anything you know about me. I am not corrupt like you.





Why would you claim that I am seeking relevance when the reality is quite the opposite? I have earned my influence and relevance through my actions and contributions. My voice carries weight because of what I stand for, not because I seek attention. Relevance is not something I chase, it is something I have built over time.





I am an objective person who speaks according to facts and my convictions. Why should you force me to agree with you simply because you hold a different opinion? We are all entitled to think for ourselves. The real problem is when someone believes they are highly intelligent when in fact they are not, and uses that false confidence to dismiss others.





Disagreeing with you does not make me your enemy. It only means I have my own mind and the courage to use it. I will continue to speak honestly and objectively, regardless of who agrees or disagrees with me.



Mr Mindset Activist

Malama Stanley