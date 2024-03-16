Barotse National Youth Movement Salute Govt’s Equal Distribution Of Development

BRE YOUTHS SALUTE GOVERNMENT’S EQUAL DISTRIBUTION OF DEVELOPMENT

The Barotse National Youth Movement (BNYM) has commended the government on its decentralisation policy and equitable distribution of the country’s resources across all the ten provinces.

ZANIS reports that speaking at a press briefing held at Mwandamena Lodge in Mongu today, Barotse National Youth Movement Chairperson, Muyangwa Mungwaluku said that Western Province was previously marginalized in terms of distribution of national resources.

“We are alive to the fact that Western province like many other rural out-posts were previously marginalized in terms of distribution of the national cake, however it is indeed well pleasing to note that the government is implementing the decentralisation policy of distributing resources equitably to all the provinces of Zambia,” Mr Mungwaluku said.

He praised the government for, among other things, increasing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as it empowers the local communities to drive and own their development agenda channeled to the needs of the community.

He added that BNYM was elated with the re-introduction of free education in Zambia and the move to construct twenty-two secondary schools that have been allocated to Western province.

Mr Mungwaluku said that the movement has a strong belief that this was now the time to see meaningful development in the province as the government is sharing resources in all the provinces equitably.

He urged the people of Barotseland to work with the government for continued development of the province.

The Barotse National Youth Movement stands for unity in diversity, human rights and all-inclusive development.