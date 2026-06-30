FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BAROTSE ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT STRONGLY OBJECTS TO REMARKS ATTRIBUTED TO HON. MUTOTWE KAFWAYA OPPOSING AN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN BAROTSELAND

Lealui, Barotseland

The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has expressed profound concern over public remarks attributed to Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya, a senior member of the Tonse Alliance, allegedly opposing the construction of an international airport in Barotseland

The BRE describes the reported remarks as unfortunate, divisive, and contrary to the principles of equitable national development.

Development Should Be Inclusive

The BRE emphasizes that Barotseland is an integral part of Zambia and has waited for decades to receive infrastructure development comparable to that of other regions. Government has already announced plans for the construction and upgrading of airports in Mongu and Kalabo as part of its national infrastructure agenda.

The Establishment states that any suggestion that Western Province should be excluded from such strategic investment is:

Discriminatory and divisive;

An affront to the dignity of His Majesty the Litunga and the Kuta;

Harmful to the economic aspirations of Western Province, whose tourism, agriculture, fisheries, trade, and investment potential depend on improved connectivity; and

Inconsistent with the national principle of “One Zambia, One Nation.”

BRE Position

The BRE reiterates that it does not engage in partisan politics. However, it cannot remain silent when the development rights and aspirations of the people of Barotseland are publicly challenged.

The Establishment maintains that an international airport in Barotseland is not a privilege or political favour, but a matter of justice, equitable development, and national integration.

Modern aviation infrastructure would unlock the economic potential of key destinations such as Mongu, Kalabo, the , , and the Zambezi waterways, creating employment opportunities and stimulating tourism, investment, agriculture, and trade.

The BRE further notes that any public opposition to such development sends an unfortunate message to the people of Barotseland that their region should be denied opportunities available elsewhere in the country.

Advocacy Statement

«”Barotseland should never be a second thought when it comes to national development.”»

For too long, Barotseland has waited while other regions have advanced in roads, airports, hospitals, markets, and other public infrastructure. The people of Barotseland contribute significantly to Zambia’s economy through agriculture, fisheries, livestock, tourism, culture, and commerce.

Development must therefore be planned fairly and inclusively, with Barotseland fully integrated into national development priorities from the outset.

BRE Demands

The Barotse Royal Establishment calls upon the Tonse Alliance to:

Publicly distance itself from the reported remarks. Ensure that Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya withdraws the statement unconditionally and issues a written apology to the Ngambela and the Kuta on behalf of the people of Barotseland. Publicly clarify the Alliance’s policy position in support of the construction and upgrading of airports in Western Province, including Mongu and Kalabo. Commit that no member of the Alliance will campaign on a platform that seeks to deny development to Barotseland.

Conclusion

The Barotse Royal Establishment affirms that the people of Barotseland have endured decades of developmental challenges and deserve equal access to modern infrastructure that promotes economic growth and national unity.

The BRE expects a formal response from the Tonse Alliance within seven (7) days. Failing such a response, the Establishment reserves the right to engage traditional leaders, civic organisations, and other relevant stakeholders regarding this matter.

The BRE expects a formal response from the Tonse Alliance within seven (7) days. Failing such a response, the Establishment reserves the right to engage traditional leaders, civic organisations, and other relevant stakeholders regarding this matter.

Issued by:

Manyando Mukela

Ngambela

For and on behalf of His Majesty the Litunga, King of Barotseland

Copies:

His Majesty the Litunga – Lealui

Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya, Member of Parliament for Lunte

Senior Chiefs of the Barotse Royal Establishment

All District Kutas of Barotseland

Kuomboka Media Agency