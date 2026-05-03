BASES BLAZED: IRAN’S SHOCK STRIKES LEAVE US FOOTPRINT REELING



America’s military grip on the Middle East is facing serious questions after a wave of Iranian strikes reportedly hit at least 16 U.S. bases across eight countries shaking what was once seen as an untouchable network of power.





Key installations that once buzzed with activity have been left battered. In Kuwait, Camp Buehring once alive with off-duty troops and routine life has been reduced to a shadow of itself. High-value assets weren’t spared either, with reports of $500 million surveillance aircraft damaged, critical radar systems smashed, and large defensive domes wiped out.





Even heavily fortified command hubs have come under fire, with repeated strikes targeting major operational centres in the Gulf.





The message is stark: bases long considered “impregnable” may no longer be safe. Analysts warn the scale and reach of these attacks could redefine how secure America’s regional presence really is and what comes next.