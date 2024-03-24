BBC Offer Letter To Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya

BBC OFFER LETTER TO DINGI

Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya shares:

Journalists don’t make news, unless in American media.🤦🏿‍♂️😂

Here we are though. I would just like to state from the onset that I don’t think that people should always fall for the headlines. Most times, they tend to be different from the story.

A couple of months ago, I was contacted by a young journalist, whom I must say is passionate about her craft. She said she wanted to do an article about me and my career and I think my upbringing too. She sounded very young on the phone and typically, I’d actually refuse to do it because I don’t like such things. You’d be surprised that even when I won the Komla Dumor Award, I deleted all my social media apps, because the attention gives me anxiety. I did the same when I first hosted Focus on Africa.

I agreed to the interview because she sounded young and I assumed that she was probably someone inspired by my work (I get that a lot from my younger colleagues). I didn’t want to disappoint her.

My interview with her lasted something between 40 to 60 minutes. We talked about A LOT of things. We talked about my parents, my education, my career progression and along the way, the lady asked me if I’d ever want to join the BBC. I responded to the affirmative. I said yeah, definitely, I would. I also added that some things in the past made it difficult for me to accept an offer (that I actually applied for myself). The context of this is completely out.

After I came back home in 2022 from the BBC, I had to weigh several of my options. A lot of very personal things happened during that period and I truly wasn’t ready to accept the gig at that time. This is funny because I’m the one who applied for the job, so you can imagine how difficult that must have been. I had so much faith that more opportunities will come ( and they have) and I honestly was a little frustrated that with all the work I’ve done in my field, it only got attention when I was to work away from home.

When Costa and I sat down to discuss this development, he even told me that he will never understand my decision. I forwarded him all the emails and letters. To date, he says he doesn’t understand me. Maybe I’m a bit crazy, but I know what I’m doing.

Of course I didn’t say it how the headline reads, but the principle remains the same, I guess.

I want to state though, that this is not something I’d have wanted to even be discussed. It would never come from a place of spite and I am a little frustrated that context has been completely ignored.

It makes me wonder why people try so hard to find something to criticize about me. Most times, it is my age they don’t believe. Today, they’ve found something new.😅

I hope this adds context to the story though.

On another note, the ZESCO MD, Victor Mapani, will be on Diamond TV tonight at 21:15hrs. Join us as we ask him the tough questions relating to management of ZESCO.

Good day