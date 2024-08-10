By Twink Jones Gadama

Malawi, once a beacon of self-reliance and economic growth under the leadership of former presidents Bingu wa Mutharika and Peter Mutharika, has taken a drastic turn for the worse under President Lazarus Chakwera.

Chakwera’s administration has embraced a culture of begging, prioritizing foreign aid over innovation and hard work.

This approach has suffocated Malawi’s economy, bred laziness, and stifled national development.

The recent revelation by Vice President Michael Usi, also known as Manganya, that he was appointed due to his expertise in begging from Western countries, has sparked outrage and concern.

Usi’s admission, which Chakwera has failed to dispute, exposes the president’s alarming dependence on foreign handouts.

This stance is unprecedented, making Chakwera the only president globally who openly advocates for begging as a national strategy.

Under Bingu wa Mutharika and Peter Mutharika’s leadership, Malawi achieved remarkable GDP growth, maintained a zero-deficit budget, and fostered self-reliance.

In contrast, Chakwera’s administration has reversed these gains, plunging Malawi into economic turmoil.

The president’s failure to drive the nation toward prosperity and self-reliance raises questions about his vision and leadership.

Chakwera’s begging culture has far-reaching consequences, including stifling innovation, breeding laziness, undermining national pride, and hindering economic growth.

Furthermore, foreign aid creates a false sense of security, distracting from the need to develop sustainable economic strategies, which hinders Malawi’s ability to achieve long-term economic growth and stability.

Moreover, the reliance on foreign aid can lead to corruption, as funds may be mismanaged or embezzled, undermining trust in government and institutions.

Foreign aid can also lead to an influx of foreign goods and services, undermining local industries and entrepreneurs, and creating a culture of dependency, making it challenging for Malawi to wean itself off handouts.

Additionally, the focus on foreign aid diverts attention from domestic revenue mobilization, neglecting critical tax reforms and revenue collection efforts.

Begging strips citizens of their agency, reducing them to recipients of aid rather than empowered contributors to their nation’s development.

Excessive reliance on foreign aid can also compromise Malawi’s sovereignty, as the country becomes beholden to donor interests rather than its own development goals.

Furthermore, the begging culture perpetuated by Chakwera’s administration has led to a lack of accountability and transparency in the management of foreign aid.

Funds are often misallocated, and projects are not properly monitored, leading to waste and inefficiency.

This lack of accountability also undermines trust in government and institutions, making it challenging to attract investment and promote economic growth.

Moreover, the reliance on foreign aid has stifled innovation and entrepreneurship in Malawi.

With a constant influx of handouts, there is little incentive to develop innovative solutions to the country’s challenges.

This has led to a lack of investment in critical sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and technology, hindering Malawi’s ability to diversify its economy and achieve sustainable growth.

Additionally, the begging culture has eroded Malawi’s national pride and sovereignty.

By constantly relying on foreign handouts, the country has become beholden to donor interests rather than its own development goals.

This has led to a loss of autonomy and self-determination, making it challenging for Malawi to pursue its own development agenda.

In contrast, countries that have prioritized self-reliance and innovation have achieved remarkable economic growth and development.

For example, countries like Singapore and South Korea have invested heavily in education, technology, and entrepreneurship, enabling them to become major players in the global economy.

Here are three African countries that have made significant strides in reducing their reliance on foreign aid and are worthy of emulation:

Rwanda

Rwanda has made remarkable progress in recent years, transforming itself from a recipient of foreign aid to a self-sufficient nation.

Under the leadership of President Paul Kagame, Rwanda has prioritized innovation, entrepreneurship, and domestic revenue mobilization.

The country has invested heavily in education, technology, and infrastructure, making it an attractive destination for foreign investment.

Rwanda’s success can be attributed to its visionary leadership, strategic planning, and commitment to self-reliance.

The country has established a robust tax system, reducing its reliance on foreign aid from 80% to 20% of its budget.

Rwanda’s focus on innovation and entrepreneurship has also led to the growth of a thriving private sector, creating jobs and driving economic growth.

Botswana

Botswana is another African country that has successfully reduced its reliance on foreign aid.

The country has invested heavily in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, making it one of the most stable and prosperous nations in Africa.

Botswana’s economy is driven by its vibrant private sector, with a strong focus on entrepreneurship and innovation.

Botswana’s success can be attributed to its prudent economic management, strategic planning, and commitment to self-reliance.

The country has established a robust tax system, and its leadership has prioritized domestic revenue mobilization over foreign aid.

Botswana’s focus on innovation and entrepreneurship has also led to the growth of a thriving diamond industry, making it one of the world’s leading diamond producers.

Ghana

Ghana is a shining example of an African country that has made significant strides in reducing its reliance on foreign aid.

Under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana has prioritized innovation, entrepreneurship, and domestic revenue mobilization.

The country has invested heavily in education, technology, and infrastructure, making it an attractive destination for foreign investment.

Ghana’s success can be attributed to its visionary leadership, strategic planning, and commitment to self-reliance.

The country has established a robust tax system, reducing its reliance on foreign aid from 50% to 20% of its budget.

Ghana’s focus on innovation and entrepreneurship has also led to the growth of a thriving private sector, creating jobs and driving economic growth.

Malawians don’t need a begging president, as that breeds laziness, undermines national pride, and stifles innovation.

A president who constantly begs for foreign aid creates a culture of dependency, making citizens reliant on handouts rather than their own hard work and ingenuity.

This approach also erodes trust in government and institutions, as citizens become disillusioned with the lack of progress and development.

Moreover, a begging president sends a negative message to the international community, portraying Malawi as a helpless nation unable to take care of its own affairs.

This perpetuates a cycle of poverty and underdevelopment, as investors and partners are deterred by the lack of vision and self-reliance.

In contrast, a president who prioritizes self-reliance, innovation, and entrepreneurship inspires citizens to take ownership of their development.

By investing in education, technology, and infrastructure, a president can create an environment conducive to growth and prosperity.

This approach fosters a sense of national pride, as citizens become empowered to contribute to their nation’s progress.

Malawians deserve a president who embodies the spirit of self-reliance and innovation.

A president who can harness the country’s vast resources, talents, and potential to drive growth and development.

A president who can inspire citizens to work together towards a common goal, rather than relying on foreign handouts.

By embracing self-reliance and innovation, Malawi can break the cycle of poverty and underdevelopment.

The country can become a beacon of hope and prosperity in Africa, where citizens are empowered to drive their own development and create a brighter future for themselves and their children.

In conclusion, Malawians have had enough of President Chakwera’s begging culture, which has stifled innovation, bred laziness, and undermined national pride.

They yearn for a leader who embodies the spirit of self-reliance and innovation, a leader who can harness the country’s vast resources and talents to drive growth and development.

That leader is Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, who during his tenure, never preached begging and instead focused on developing Malawi’s economy through innovative policies and projects.

Malawians remember his leadership with nostalgia, and many believe that he is the only one who can restore the country’s lost glory.

With his vast experience and proven track record, Professor Mutharika is better equipped to lead Malawi than President Chakwera.

He has a deep understanding of the country’s challenges and opportunities, and he knows what it takes to drive sustainable economic growth and development.

Malawians are eager to give Professor Mutharika another chance to lead the country, and they are confident that he will not disappoint.

Under his leadership, Malawi will once again become a beacon of hope and prosperity in Africa, where citizens are empowered to drive their own development and create a brighter future for themselves and their children.

The time has come for Malawi to move away from the begging culture and embrace a new era of self-reliance and innovation.

The time has come for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to take the reins and lead Malawi to its rightful place among the prosperous nations of Africa.