BELARUS APPEARS TO BE MAKING LIFE MORE DIFFICULT FOR RUSSIA



According to Russian military correspondents, Belarus has reportedly jammed the Russian mobile operator MTS, a development that comes shortly after President Zelenskyy’s remarks regarding Russian drone operations being supported from Belarusian territory.





Zelenskyy recently stated that Ukraine has repeatedly demanded the removal of relay stations in Belarus that allegedly assist Russian Shahed attacks against Ukrainian cities.



”‘I’m sorry’ doesn’t work after the first day of the war,” Zelenskyy said. “I explained to him: step number one — no technical support for Russian relay stations.”





The Ukrainian president went even further, warning:



“If Lukashenko doesn’t remove the relay stations, we will. It will happen within a week.”



For years, Belarus has attempted to balance its public messaging while continuing to provide varying levels of support and access to Russia’s war effort. Reports that Russian communications infrastructure is now being disrupted inside Belarus are therefore attracting considerable attention.





If the reports are accurate, the timing is difficult to ignore.



Whether this is a temporary technical issue, a political signal, or something more significant remains unclear.





But after Zelenskyy’s public warning, many observers will be watching closely to see what happens next.