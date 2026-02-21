Bellarmine Mugabe’s Lawyer Speaks on His Client’s Attempted Murder Charge

The legal representative of Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe has declined to provide details regarding the Hyde Park shooting incident that has sparked intense public scrutiny.

Speaking to journalists, attorney Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said he could not comment on the matter at this stage.

“At this stage I am not at liberty to disclose anything. We just want the process to unfold and there is still a lot that needs to happen. We just want the police to conduct the investigations so that we can proceed with the matter and attend to whatever necessary steps to enforce the rights of our client,” he said.

Attempted Murder Charge Under Investigation

When pressed on whether the attempted murder charge would stand, Mnguni remained guarded.

“I have no comments with regards to that. At this point the matter is still very early. The investigations haven’t been finalised so we can’t speak on that,” he said.

Mugabe and his co-accused are expected to appear in court on Monday, where they will face attempted murder charges. Police investigations are ongoing, with authorities still searching for the firearm allegedly used in the shooting.

Gardener Remains in Critical Condition

The incident reportedly occurred during a dispute at the Hyde Park property, where a gardener was shot. The 23-year-old victim remains in critical condition in hospital.

Law enforcement officials have indicated that the missing firearm remains central to the investigation.

Zimbabwe Family Lawyer Defers to SA Counsel

Meanwhile, Mugabe family lawyer Ashel Mugiya confirmed that the family is aware of the arrest but declined to comment on legal proceedings in South Africa.

“I don’t practice in South Africa myself. There are determined jurisdictions. We, Zimbabwean lawyers, are confined to Zimbabwe. South African lawyers are confined themselves to South Africa. In terms of any developments on that issue, I think South African lawyers will be the best to comment,” Mugiya said.

As the legal process unfolds, both defence teams appear intent on allowing investigations to run their course before making further public statements.